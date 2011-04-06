Menu
Breaking In
Production year 2011
Country USA
Episode duration 20 minutes
TV channel Fox

Series rating

7.7
7.1 IMDb
All seasons of "Breaking In"
Breaking In - Season 1 Season 1
7 episodes 6 April 2011 - 17 May 2011
 
Breaking In - Season 2 Season 2
13 episodes 6 March 2012 - 22 August 2012
 
