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Trying 2020 - 2026, season 5
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Trying
Seasons
Season 5
Trying
18+
Season premiere
8 July 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
4 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.8
Rate
13
votes
8
IMDb
Trying season 5 new episodes release schedule
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
TBA
Season 5
Episode 1
8 July 2026
TBA
Season 5
Episode 2
15 July 2026
TBA
Season 5
Episode 3
22 July 2026
TBA
Season 5
Episode 4
29 July 2026
TBA
Season 5
Episode 5
5 August 2026
TBA
Season 5
Episode 6
12 August 2026
TBA
Season 5
Episode 7
19 August 2026
TBA
Season 5
Episode 8
26 August 2026
TV series release schedule
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