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Masters of Horror 2005 - 2007, season 2
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Masters of Horror
Seasons
Season 2
Masters of Horror
18+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
27 October 2006
Production year
2006
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
13 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.4
Rate
20
votes
7.4
IMDb
"Masters of Horror" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
The Damned Thing
Season 2
Episode 1
27 October 2006
Family
Season 2
Episode 2
3 November 2006
The V Word
Season 2
Episode 3
10 November 2006
Sounds Like
Season 2
Episode 4
17 November 2006
Pro-Life
Season 2
Episode 5
24 November 2006
Pelts
Season 2
Episode 6
1 December 2006
The Screwfly Solution
Season 2
Episode 7
8 December 2006
Valerie on the Stairs
Season 2
Episode 8
29 December 2006
Right to Die
Season 2
Episode 9
5 January 2007
We All Scream for Ice Cream
Season 2
Episode 10
12 January 2007
The Black Cat
Season 2
Episode 11
19 January 2007
The Washingtonians
Season 2
Episode 12
26 January 2007
Dream Cruise
Season 2
Episode 13
2 February 2007
TV series release schedule
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