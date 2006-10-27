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Masters of Horror 2005 - 2007, season 2

Masters of Horror season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Masters of Horror Seasons Season 2
Masters of Horror 18+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 27 October 2006
Production year 2006
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 13 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.4
Rate 20 votes
7.4 IMDb

"Masters of Horror" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
The Damned Thing
Season 2 Episode 1
27 October 2006
Family
Season 2 Episode 2
3 November 2006
The V Word
Season 2 Episode 3
10 November 2006
Sounds Like
Season 2 Episode 4
17 November 2006
Pro-Life
Season 2 Episode 5
24 November 2006
Pelts
Season 2 Episode 6
1 December 2006
The Screwfly Solution
Season 2 Episode 7
8 December 2006
Valerie on the Stairs
Season 2 Episode 8
29 December 2006
Right to Die
Season 2 Episode 9
5 January 2007
We All Scream for Ice Cream
Season 2 Episode 10
12 January 2007
The Black Cat
Season 2 Episode 11
19 January 2007
The Washingtonians
Season 2 Episode 12
26 January 2007
Dream Cruise
Season 2 Episode 13
2 February 2007
TV series release schedule
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