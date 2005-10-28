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Masters of Horror 2005 - 2007 season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Masters of Horror
Seasons
Season 1
Masters of Horror
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
28 October 2005
Production year
2005
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
13 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.4
Rate
20
votes
7.4
IMDb
"Masters of Horror" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Incident On and Off a Mountain Road
Season 1
Episode 1
28 October 2005
Dreams in the Witch House
Season 1
Episode 2
4 November 2005
Dance of the Dead
Season 1
Episode 3
11 November 2005
Jenifer
Season 1
Episode 4
18 November 2005
Chocolate
Season 1
Episode 5
25 November 2005
Homecoming
Season 1
Episode 6
2 December 2005
Deer Woman
Season 1
Episode 7
9 December 2005
Cigarette Burns
Season 1
Episode 8
16 December 2005
Fair Haired Child
Season 1
Episode 9
6 January 2006
Sick Girl
Season 1
Episode 10
13 January 2006
Pick Me Up
Season 1
Episode 11
20 January 2006
Haeckel's Tale
Season 1
Episode 12
27 January 2006
Imprint
Season 1
Episode 13
25 February 2006
TV series release schedule
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