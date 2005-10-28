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Masters of Horror 2005 - 2007 season 1

Masters of Horror season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Masters of Horror Seasons Season 1
Masters of Horror 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 28 October 2005
Production year 2005
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 13 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.4
Rate 20 votes
7.4 IMDb

"Masters of Horror" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Incident On and Off a Mountain Road
Season 1 Episode 1
28 October 2005
Dreams in the Witch House
Season 1 Episode 2
4 November 2005
Dance of the Dead
Season 1 Episode 3
11 November 2005
Jenifer
Season 1 Episode 4
18 November 2005
Chocolate
Season 1 Episode 5
25 November 2005
Homecoming
Season 1 Episode 6
2 December 2005
Deer Woman
Season 1 Episode 7
9 December 2005
Cigarette Burns
Season 1 Episode 8
16 December 2005
Fair Haired Child
Season 1 Episode 9
6 January 2006
Sick Girl
Season 1 Episode 10
13 January 2006
Pick Me Up
Season 1 Episode 11
20 January 2006
Haeckel's Tale
Season 1 Episode 12
27 January 2006
Imprint
Season 1 Episode 13
25 February 2006
TV series release schedule
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