It all starts a little sadly. Maya again spends New Year's Eve alone. The desire of her friends to marry her is so annoying to her that a woman prefers to be alone on holidays. But that night she meets an angel, and the real one: she faces a charming girl with white curls. The poor thing was forgotten by the father, and the child is looking for a holiday in a strange house. Of course, Maya quickly made friends with the little beauty, and this friendship quickly changed the life of a single woman.