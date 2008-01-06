Menu
Russian
Snezhnyj angel (2008 - 2008)

Production year 2008
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 41 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 3 hours 22 minutes

TV series description

It all starts a little sadly. Maya again spends New Year's Eve alone. The desire of her friends to marry her is so annoying to her that a woman prefers to be alone on holidays. But that night she meets an angel, and the real one: she faces a charming girl with white curls. The poor thing was forgotten by the father, and the child is looking for a holiday in a strange house. Of course, Maya quickly made friends with the little beauty, and this friendship quickly changed the life of a single woman.

Cast
Aleksandr Baluev
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Dmitriy Pevtsov
Evgeniya Dobrovolskaya
Stanislav Duzhnikov
Valentina Ananina
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6 IMDb
Seasons
Snezhnyj angel - Season 1 Season 1
2008, 2 episodes
 
