Cutie Cubies poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Cutie Cubies

Cutie Cubies (2017 - 2019)

Chetvero v kube 18+
Production year 2017
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 11 minutes
TV channel МУЛЬТ
Runtime 4 hours 57 minutes

TV series description

A musical series about the adventures of four Cubies from outer space. In the first season, Red, Green, Blue, and Yellow are stuck on Earth after their Cubo-ship crashes. Here they met the girl Lily and the boy Brad. In each episode, Lily and Brad tell their guests from space about life and the how to behave on our planet. In the second season, the Cubies return to the planet Cubo. The heroes use their earthly experience and build new things with the help of a cube machine: a police station, a cube café, a ski resort, and a water park. Together with Cubo-Mayor they will find a lot of instructive and adventure stories.

Cast
Daniil Eldarov
Aleksandr Gudkov
Diomid Vinogradov
Evgeniy Golovin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.7 IMDb
Seasons
Cutie Cubies - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 26 episodes
 
Cutie Cubies - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 1 episode
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
