A u nas vo dvore...
A u nas vo dvore... (2017 - 2019)
A u nas vo dvore...
18+
Drama
Mystery
Production year
2017
Country
Russia
Total seasons
2 seasons
Episode duration
50 minutes
TV channel
Первый канал
Runtime
16 hours 40 minutes
Sergei Puskepalis
Ravshana Kurkova
Aleksey Veselkin (mladshiy)
Richard Bondarev
Azamat Nigmanov
Yury Torsuyev
Series rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
7.1
IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2017,
12 episodes
Season 2
2019,
8 episodes
Stills
