Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Thirteen: The Series 2011 - 2012 season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Thirteen: The Series
Seasons
Season 1
XIII: The Series
12+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
1 January 1970
Production year
1970
Number of episodes
14
Runtime
10 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
6.8
Rate
20
votes
6.5
IMDb
"Thirteen: The Series" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Behind the Scenes
Season 1
Episode 0
1 January 1970
Pilot
Season 1
Episode 1
20 April 2011
Green Falls
Season 1
Episode 2
27 April 2011
Lockdown
Season 1
Episode 3
4 May 2011
The Irish Version
Season 1
Episode 4
11 May 2011
Training Camp
Season 1
Episode 5
18 May 2011
Costa Verde
Season 1
Episode 6
25 May 2011
Undertow
Season 1
Episode 7
1 June 2011
Hunting Party
Season 1
Episode 8
8 June 2011
The Bank Job
Season 1
Episode 9
15 June 2011
The Train
Season 1
Episode 10
22 June 2011
The Bunker
Season 1
Episode 11
29 June 2011
The Key
Season 1
Episode 12
6 July 2011
Revelation
Season 1
Episode 13
13 July 2011
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree