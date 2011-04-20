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Thirteen: The Series 2011 - 2012 season 1

Thirteen: The Series season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Thirteen: The Series Seasons Season 1
XIII: The Series 12+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 1 January 1970
Production year 1970
Number of episodes 14
Runtime 10 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

6.8
Rate 20 votes
6.5 IMDb

"Thirteen: The Series" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Behind the Scenes
Season 1 Episode 0
1 January 1970
Pilot
Season 1 Episode 1
20 April 2011
Green Falls
Season 1 Episode 2
27 April 2011
Lockdown
Season 1 Episode 3
4 May 2011
The Irish Version
Season 1 Episode 4
11 May 2011
Training Camp
Season 1 Episode 5
18 May 2011
Costa Verde
Season 1 Episode 6
25 May 2011
Undertow
Season 1 Episode 7
1 June 2011
Hunting Party
Season 1 Episode 8
8 June 2011
The Bank Job
Season 1 Episode 9
15 June 2011
The Train
Season 1 Episode 10
22 June 2011
The Bunker
Season 1 Episode 11
29 June 2011
The Key
Season 1 Episode 12
6 July 2011
Revelation
Season 1 Episode 13
13 July 2011
TV series release schedule
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