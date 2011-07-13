Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Thirteen: The Series
Seasons
Thirteen: The Series All seasons
XIII: The Series
12+
Production year
2011
Country
Canada
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
Showcase
Series rating
7.9
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
All seasons of "Thirteen: The Series"
Season 1
14 episodes
1 January 1970 - 13 July 2011
Season 2
13 episodes
15 October 2012 - 19 November 2012
