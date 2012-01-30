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Vosmidesyatye 2012 - 2016 season 1

Vosmidesyatye season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Vosmidesyatye Seasons Season 1
Vosmidesyatye 12+
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 30 January 2012
Production year 2012
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb

"Vosmidesyatye" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Серия 1
Season 1 Episode 1
30 January 2012
Серия 2
Season 1 Episode 2
30 January 2012
Серия 3
Season 1 Episode 3
31 January 2012
Серия 4
Season 1 Episode 4
1 February 2012
Серия 5
Season 1 Episode 5
2 February 2012
Серия 6
Season 1 Episode 6
6 February 2012
Серия 7
Season 1 Episode 7
7 February 2012
Серия 8
Season 1 Episode 8
8 February 2012
Серия 9
Season 1 Episode 9
13 February 2012
Серия 10
Season 1 Episode 10
14 February 2012
Серия 11
Season 1 Episode 11
15 February 2012
Серия 12
Season 1 Episode 12
16 February 2012
TV series release schedule
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