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Vosmidesyatye 2012 - 2016 season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Vosmidesyatye
Seasons
Season 1
Vosmidesyatye
12+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
30 January 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
5 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.3
Rate
11
votes
6.4
IMDb
"Vosmidesyatye" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Серия 1
Season 1
Episode 1
30 January 2012
Серия 2
Season 1
Episode 2
30 January 2012
Серия 3
Season 1
Episode 3
31 January 2012
Серия 4
Season 1
Episode 4
1 February 2012
Серия 5
Season 1
Episode 5
2 February 2012
Серия 6
Season 1
Episode 6
6 February 2012
Серия 7
Season 1
Episode 7
7 February 2012
Серия 8
Season 1
Episode 8
8 February 2012
Серия 9
Season 1
Episode 9
13 February 2012
Серия 10
Season 1
Episode 10
14 February 2012
Серия 11
Season 1
Episode 11
15 February 2012
Серия 12
Season 1
Episode 12
16 February 2012
TV series release schedule
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