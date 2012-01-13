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Gosudarstvennaya zashchita season 2 watch online
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TV Shows
Gosudarstvennaya zashchita
Seasons
Season 2
Gosudarstvennaya zashchita
18+
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
13 January 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
8 hours 48 minutes
Series rating
5.8
Rate
14
votes
6.2
IMDb
"Gosudarstvennaya zashchita" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Серия 1
Season 2
Episode 1
13 January 2012
Серия 2
Season 2
Episode 2
16 January 2012
Серия 3
Season 2
Episode 3
17 January 2012
Серия 4
Season 2
Episode 4
18 January 2012
Серия 5
Season 2
Episode 5
19 January 2012
Серия 6
Season 2
Episode 6
20 January 2012
Серия 7
Season 2
Episode 7
23 January 2012
Серия 8
Season 2
Episode 8
24 January 2012
Серия 9
Season 2
Episode 9
25 January 2012
Серия 10
Season 2
Episode 10
26 January 2012
Серия 11
Season 2
Episode 11
27 January 2012
Серия 12
Season 2
Episode 12
30 January 2012
TV series release schedule
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