Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Gosudarstvennaya zashchita
Gosudarstvennaya zashchita (2010 - 2013)
Gosudarstvennaya zashchita
18+
Crime
Production year
2010
Country
Russia
Total seasons
3 seasons
Episode duration
44 minutes
TV channel
НТВ
Runtime
29 hours 20 minutes
Yury Itskov
Sergey Umanov
Khelga Filippova
Andrey Vasilevitsj Feskov
Vitaly Kovalenko
Aleksandr Marushev
Series rating
0.0
0
vote
6.2
IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2010,
12 episodes
Season 2
2012,
12 episodes
Season 3
2013,
16 episodes
No reviews
Stills
