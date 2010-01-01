Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Gosudarstvennaya zashchita poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Gosudarstvennaya zashchita

Gosudarstvennaya zashchita (2010 - 2013)

Gosudarstvennaya zashchita 18+
Production year 2010
Country Russia
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 44 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 29 hours 20 minutes
Cast
Cast
Yury Itskov
Yury Itskov
Sergey Umanov
Sergey Umanov
Khelga Filippova
Khelga Filippova
Andrey Vasilevitsj Feskov
Andrey Vasilevitsj Feskov
Vitaly Kovalenko
Vitaly Kovalenko
Aleksandr Marushev
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Gosudarstvennaya zashchita - Season 1 Season 1
2010, 12 episodes
 
Gosudarstvennaya zashchita - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 12 episodes
 
Gosudarstvennaya zashchita - Season 3 Season 3
2013, 16 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more