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Caprica 2009 - 2011, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Caprica
Seasons
Season 1
Caprica
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
22 January 2010
Production year
2010
Number of episodes
18
Runtime
12 hours 54 minutes
Series rating
7.2
Rate
20
votes
7.1
IMDb
"Caprica" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Pilot
Season 1
Episode 1
22 January 2010
Rebirth
Season 1
Episode 2
29 January 2010
The Reins of a Waterfall
Season 1
Episode 3
5 February 2010
Gravedancing
Season 1
Episode 4
19 February 2010
There Is Another Sky
Season 1
Episode 5
26 February 2010
Know Thy Enemy
Season 1
Episode 6
5 March 2010
The Imperfections of Memory
Season 1
Episode 7
12 March 2010
Ghosts in the Machine
Season 1
Episode 8
19 March 2010
End of Line
Season 1
Episode 9
26 March 2010
Unvanquished
Season 1
Episode 10
5 October 2010
Retribution
Season 1
Episode 11
12 October 2010
Things We Lock Away
Season 1
Episode 12
19 October 2010
False Labor
Season 1
Episode 13
26 October 2010
Blowback
Season 1
Episode 14
4 January 2011
The Dirteaters
Season 1
Episode 15
4 January 2011
The Heavens Will Rise
Season 1
Episode 16
4 January 2011
Here Be Dragons
Season 1
Episode 17
4 January 2011
Apotheosis
Season 1
Episode 18
4 January 2011
TV series release schedule
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