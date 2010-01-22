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Caprica 2009 - 2011, season 1

Caprica season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Caprica Seasons Season 1
Caprica
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 22 January 2010
Production year 2010
Number of episodes 18
Runtime 12 hours 54 minutes

Series rating

7.2
Rate 20 votes
7.1 IMDb

"Caprica" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Pilot
Season 1 Episode 1
22 January 2010
Rebirth
Season 1 Episode 2
29 January 2010
The Reins of a Waterfall
Season 1 Episode 3
5 February 2010
Gravedancing
Season 1 Episode 4
19 February 2010
There Is Another Sky
Season 1 Episode 5
26 February 2010
Know Thy Enemy
Season 1 Episode 6
5 March 2010
The Imperfections of Memory
Season 1 Episode 7
12 March 2010
Ghosts in the Machine
Season 1 Episode 8
19 March 2010
End of Line
Season 1 Episode 9
26 March 2010
Unvanquished
Season 1 Episode 10
5 October 2010
Retribution
Season 1 Episode 11
12 October 2010
Things We Lock Away
Season 1 Episode 12
19 October 2010
False Labor
Season 1 Episode 13
26 October 2010
Blowback
Season 1 Episode 14
4 January 2011
The Dirteaters
Season 1 Episode 15
4 January 2011
The Heavens Will Rise
Season 1 Episode 16
4 January 2011
Here Be Dragons
Season 1 Episode 17
4 January 2011
Apotheosis
Season 1 Episode 18
4 January 2011
TV series release schedule
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