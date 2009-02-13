Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Dollhouse
Seasons
Dollhouse All seasons
Dollhouse
Production year
2009
Country
USA
Episode duration
43 minutes
TV channel
Fox
Series rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Dollhouse"
Season 1
13 episodes
13 February 2009 - 28 July 2009
Season 2
13 episodes
25 September 2009 - 29 January 2010
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree