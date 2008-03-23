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The Colour of Magic season 1 watch online

The Colour of Magic season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Colour of Magic Seasons Season 1
Terry Pratchett's The Colour of Magic 12+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 23 March 2008
Production year 2008
Number of episodes 2
Runtime 3 hours 10 minutes

Series rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
7 IMDb

"The Colour of Magic" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
23 March 2008
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
24 March 2008
TV series release schedule
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