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The Colour of Magic season 1 watch online
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TV Shows
The Colour of Magic
Seasons
Season 1
Terry Pratchett's The Colour of Magic
12+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
23 March 2008
Production year
2008
Number of episodes
2
Runtime
3 hours 10 minutes
Series rating
6.8
Rate
12
votes
7
IMDb
"The Colour of Magic" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
23 March 2008
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
24 March 2008
TV series release schedule
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