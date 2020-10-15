Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Besprincipnye

Besprincipnye (2020 - …)

Besprincipnye 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Кинопоиск
Runtime 26 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Unprincipled" is a Russian sitcom series filmed in the genre of situational comedy. Several main characters, who at first glance seem different from each other, are united by one location - Patriarch's. Each new episode shows amusing details from the lives of the wealthy residents of the capital, who, like ordinary people, are prone to getting into embarrassing and awkward situations. The main characters of "Unprincipled" are oligarchs, well-off newcomers, military figures, and successful architects.

Pavel Derevyanko
Pavel Derevyanko Славик
Yuriy Kolokolnikov
Yuriy Kolokolnikov Роман
Nikolay Fomenko
Nikolay Fomenko Петр Александрович Хадяков
Ingeborga Dapkunayte
Ingeborga Dapkunayte Ира
Oksana Akinshina
Oksana Akinshina Людмила
Maksim Vitorgan
Maksim Vitorgan Костя
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
6.2 IMDb
Seasons
Besprincipnye - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
Besprincipnye - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 8 episodes
 
Besprincipnye - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 8 episodes
 
Besprincipnye - Season 4 Season 4
2024, 8 episodes
 
Season 5
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews
V. V. 28 January 2023, 09:46
Сказка про безнаказанность. Отсутствие обычного российского уныния греет душу. Посмотреть можно. Хочется таких же приключений, как и у главных… Read more…
Stills
