"Unprincipled" is a Russian sitcom series filmed in the genre of situational comedy. Several main characters, who at first glance seem different from each other, are united by one location - Patriarch's. Each new episode shows amusing details from the lives of the wealthy residents of the capital, who, like ordinary people, are prone to getting into embarrassing and awkward situations. The main characters of "Unprincipled" are oligarchs, well-off newcomers, military figures, and successful architects.