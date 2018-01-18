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Portlandia 2011 - 2018, season 8

Portlandia season 8 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Portlandia Seasons Season 8
Portlandia
Original title Season 8
Title Сезон 8
Season premiere 18 January 2018
Production year 2018
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 3 hours 50 minutes

Series rating

7.6
Rate 20 votes
7.8 IMDb

"Portlandia" season 8 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Riot Spray
Season 8 Episode 1
18 January 2018
Shared Workspace
Season 8 Episode 2
25 January 2018
No Thank You
Season 8 Episode 3
1 February 2018
Abracadabra
Season 8 Episode 4
8 February 2018
Open Relationship
Season 8 Episode 5
15 February 2018
You Do You
Season 8 Episode 6
22 February 2018
Most Pro City
Season 8 Episode 7
1 March 2018
Peter Follows P!nk
Season 8 Episode 8
8 March 2018
Long Way Back
Season 8 Episode 9
15 March 2018
Rose Route
Season 8 Episode 10
22 March 2018
TV series release schedule
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