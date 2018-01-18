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Portlandia 2011 - 2018, season 8
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Portlandia
Seasons
Season 8
Portlandia
Original title
Season 8
Title
Сезон 8
Season premiere
18 January 2018
Production year
2018
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
3 hours 50 minutes
Series rating
7.6
Rate
20
votes
7.8
IMDb
"Portlandia" season 8 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Riot Spray
Season 8
Episode 1
18 January 2018
Shared Workspace
Season 8
Episode 2
25 January 2018
No Thank You
Season 8
Episode 3
1 February 2018
Abracadabra
Season 8
Episode 4
8 February 2018
Open Relationship
Season 8
Episode 5
15 February 2018
You Do You
Season 8
Episode 6
22 February 2018
Most Pro City
Season 8
Episode 7
1 March 2018
Peter Follows P!nk
Season 8
Episode 8
8 March 2018
Long Way Back
Season 8
Episode 9
15 March 2018
Rose Route
Season 8
Episode 10
22 March 2018
TV series release schedule
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