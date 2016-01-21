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Portlandia 2011 - 2018 season 6

Portlandia season 6 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Portlandia Seasons Season 6
Portlandia
Original title Season 6
Title Сезон 6
Season premiere 21 January 2016
Production year 2016
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 3 hours 50 minutes

Series rating

7.6
Rate 20 votes
7.8 IMDb

"Portlandia" season 6 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Pickathon
Season 6 Episode 1
21 January 2016
Going Gray
Season 6 Episode 2
28 January 2016
Shville
Season 6 Episode 3
4 February 2016
Weirdo Beach
Season 6 Episode 4
11 February 2016
Breaking Up
Season 6 Episode 5
18 February 2016
TADA
Season 6 Episode 6
25 February 2016
Family Emergency
Season 6 Episode 7
3 March 2016
First Feminist City
Season 6 Episode 8
10 March 2016
Lance is Smart
Season 6 Episode 9
17 March 2016
Noodle Monster
Season 6 Episode 10
24 March 2016
TV series release schedule
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