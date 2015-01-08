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Portlandia 2011 - 2018 season 5
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Portlandia
Seasons
Season 5
Portlandia
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
8 January 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
3 hours 50 minutes
Series rating
7.6
Rate
20
votes
7.8
IMDb
"Portlandia" season 5 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
The Story of Toni and Candace
Season 5
Episode 1
8 January 2015
The Fiancée
Season 5
Episode 2
15 January 2015
Healthcare
Season 5
Episode 3
22 January 2015
Seaworld
Season 5
Episode 4
29 January 2015
4th of July
Season 5
Episode 5
5 February 2015
Fashion
Season 5
Episode 6
12 February 2015
Doug Becomes a Feminist
Season 5
Episode 7
19 February 2015
House for Sale
Season 5
Episode 8
26 February 2015
You Can Call Me Al
Season 5
Episode 9
5 March 2015
Dead Pets
Season 5
Episode 10
12 March 2015
TV series release schedule
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