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Portlandia 2011 - 2018 season 5

Portlandia season 5 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Portlandia Seasons Season 5
Portlandia
Original title Season 5
Title Сезон 5
Season premiere 8 January 2015
Production year 2015
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 3 hours 50 minutes

Series rating

7.6
Rate 20 votes
7.8 IMDb

"Portlandia" season 5 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
The Story of Toni and Candace
Season 5 Episode 1
8 January 2015
The Fiancée
Season 5 Episode 2
15 January 2015
Healthcare
Season 5 Episode 3
22 January 2015
Seaworld
Season 5 Episode 4
29 January 2015
4th of July
Season 5 Episode 5
5 February 2015
Fashion
Season 5 Episode 6
12 February 2015
Doug Becomes a Feminist
Season 5 Episode 7
19 February 2015
House for Sale
Season 5 Episode 8
26 February 2015
You Can Call Me Al
Season 5 Episode 9
5 March 2015
Dead Pets
Season 5 Episode 10
12 March 2015
TV series release schedule
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