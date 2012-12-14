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Portlandia 2011 - 2018 season 3
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Portlandia
Seasons
Season 3
Portlandia
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
14 December 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
11
Runtime
4 hours 13 minutes
Series rating
7.6
Rate
20
votes
7.8
IMDb
"Portlandia" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Winter in Portlandia
Season 3
Episode 1
14 December 2012
Take Back MTV
Season 3
Episode 2
4 January 2013
Missionaries
Season 3
Episode 3
4 January 2013
Nina's Birthday
Season 3
Episode 4
11 January 2013
Squiggleman
Season 3
Episode 5
18 January 2013
Off the Grid
Season 3
Episode 6
25 January 2013
The Temp
Season 3
Episode 7
1 February 2013
Soft Opening
Season 3
Episode 8
8 February 2013
Alexandra
Season 3
Episode 9
15 February 2013
No-Fo-O-Fo-Bridge
Season 3
Episode 10
22 February 2013
Blackout
Season 3
Episode 11
1 March 2013
TV series release schedule
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