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Portlandia 2011 - 2018 season 3

Portlandia season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Portlandia Seasons Season 3
Portlandia
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 14 December 2012
Production year 2012
Number of episodes 11
Runtime 4 hours 13 minutes

Series rating

7.6
Rate 20 votes
7.8 IMDb

"Portlandia" season 3 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Winter in Portlandia
Season 3 Episode 1
14 December 2012
Take Back MTV
Season 3 Episode 2
4 January 2013
Missionaries
Season 3 Episode 3
4 January 2013
Nina's Birthday
Season 3 Episode 4
11 January 2013
Squiggleman
Season 3 Episode 5
18 January 2013
Off the Grid
Season 3 Episode 6
25 January 2013
The Temp
Season 3 Episode 7
1 February 2013
Soft Opening
Season 3 Episode 8
8 February 2013
Alexandra
Season 3 Episode 9
15 February 2013
No-Fo-O-Fo-Bridge
Season 3 Episode 10
22 February 2013
Blackout
Season 3 Episode 11
1 March 2013
TV series release schedule
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