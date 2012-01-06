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Portlandia 2011 - 2018 season 2

Portlandia season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Portlandia Seasons Season 2
Portlandia
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 6 January 2012
Production year 2012
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 3 hours 50 minutes

Series rating

7.6
Rate 20 votes
7.8 IMDb

"Portlandia" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Mixology
Season 2 Episode 1
6 January 2012
One Moore Episode
Season 2 Episode 2
13 January 2012
Cool Wedding
Season 2 Episode 3
20 January 2012
Grover
Season 2 Episode 4
27 January 2012
Cops Redesign
Season 2 Episode 5
3 February 2012
Cat Nap
Season 2 Episode 6
10 February 2012
Motorcycle
Season 2 Episode 7
17 February 2012
Feminist Bookstore's 10th Anniversary
Season 2 Episode 8
24 February 2012
No Olympics
Season 2 Episode 9
2 March 2012
Brunch Village
Season 2 Episode 10
9 March 2012
TV series release schedule
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