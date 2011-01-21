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Portlandia 2011 - 2018 season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Portlandia
Seasons
Season 1
Portlandia
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
21 January 2011
Production year
2011
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
2 hours 18 minutes
Series rating
7.6
Rate
20
votes
7.8
IMDb
"Portlandia" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Farm
Season 1
Episode 1
21 January 2011
A Song for Portland
Season 1
Episode 2
28 January 2011
Aimee
Season 1
Episode 3
4 February 2011
Mayor is Missing
Season 1
Episode 4
11 February 2011
Baseball
Season 1
Episode 5
18 February 2011
Blunderbuss
Season 1
Episode 6
25 February 2011
TV series release schedule
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