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Portlandia 2011 - 2018 season 1

Portlandia season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Portlandia Seasons Season 1
Portlandia
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 21 January 2011
Production year 2011
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes

Series rating

7.6
Rate 20 votes
7.8 IMDb

"Portlandia" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Farm
Season 1 Episode 1
21 January 2011
A Song for Portland
Season 1 Episode 2
28 January 2011
Aimee
Season 1 Episode 3
4 February 2011
Mayor is Missing
Season 1 Episode 4
11 February 2011
Baseball
Season 1 Episode 5
18 February 2011
Blunderbuss
Season 1 Episode 6
25 February 2011
TV series release schedule
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