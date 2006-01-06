The protagonist of the series "Fate/Stay Night" is the orphan boy Shirou Emiya from the town of Fuyuki. After the mysterious death of his father, he lives alone in the ancestral mansion, accompanied by the young school teacher Taiga Fujimura, who has replaced his older sister, and his classmate Sakura Matou. But one day, the boy learns that the world around him is not as simple as it always seemed. It turns out that his hometown of Fuyuki is the center of a traditional magical battle for the Holy Grail, and a new battle is destined to take place in his lifetime.

