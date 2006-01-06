Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Fate/stay night poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Fate/stay night

Fate/stay night (2006 - 2006)

Fate/Stay Night 18+
Production year 2006
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Chiba TV
TV channel AT-X
TV channel TV Aichi
TV channel TV Kanagawa
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The protagonist of the series "Fate/Stay Night" is the orphan boy Shirou Emiya from the town of Fuyuki. After the mysterious death of his father, he lives alone in the ancestral mansion, accompanied by the young school teacher Taiga Fujimura, who has replaced his older sister, and his classmate Sakura Matou. But one day, the boy learns that the world around him is not as simple as it always seemed. It turns out that his hometown of Fuyuki is the center of a traditional magical battle for the Holy Grail, and a new battle is destined to take place in his lifetime.
Cast
Cast
Miki Itō
Noriaki Sugiyama
Noriaki Sugiyama
Ayako Kawasumi
Ayako Kawasumi
Jun'ichi Suwabe
Jun'ichi Suwabe
Atsuko Tanaka
Hiroshi Kamiya
Hiroshi Kamiya
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Fate/stay night - Season 1 Season 1
2006, 24 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more