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Death Note 2006 - 2007, season 2
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Death Note
Seasons
Season 2
Death Note
18+
Series rating
8.8
Rate
11
votes
8.9
IMDb
"Death Note" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
TV series release schedule
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