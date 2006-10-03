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Death Note 2006 - 2007, season 2

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Kinoafisha TV Shows Death Note Seasons Season 2
Death Note 18+

Series rating

8.8
Rate 11 votes
8.9 IMDb

"Death Note" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
TV series release schedule
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