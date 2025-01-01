Yagami LightI'll solve equations with my right hand and write names with my left. I'll take a potato chip... and eat it!
RyukYou have lost, Light. Didn't I say in the beginning, when you die, the one who'll write your name down in a notebook will be me. That is the deal between the Shinigami and the first human to get their hands on the note in the human world. Once you enter prison, I don't know when you'll die. It's annoying to wait. Your life is already over. You'll die here.
[pause]
RyukWell, it was good while it lasted. We killed some boredom, didn't we? We did some various and interesting things.
Yagami LightIf we catch Kira, he is evil. If he rules the world, he is justice.