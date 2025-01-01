Menu
Death Note Quotes

Death Note quotes

Yagami Light I'll solve equations with my right hand and write names with my left. I'll take a potato chip... and eat it!
Ryuk You have lost, Light. Didn't I say in the beginning, when you die, the one who'll write your name down in a notebook will be me. That is the deal between the Shinigami and the first human to get their hands on the note in the human world. Once you enter prison, I don't know when you'll die. It's annoying to wait. Your life is already over. You'll die here.
[pause]
Ryuk Well, it was good while it lasted. We killed some boredom, didn't we? We did some various and interesting things.
Yagami Light If we catch Kira, he is evil. If he rules the world, he is justice.
L Kira is childish and hates to lose.
Matsuda Childish?
Inspector Yagami Sou-ichiroh and hates to lose?
L Yes. I'm also childish and hate to lose. That's how I know.
L Yagami-san, if I die in the next few days, your son is Kira.
L Whatever you say, I'm still taking your cake.
Ryuk This world is...
Light Yagami Rotten
L Please turn off all cell phones, laptop computers and any other transmission equipment and leave them on the table over there.
Matsuda [mutters] I know he's being cautious from the start, but does he really trust us or not?
L [overhears] No, I just hate it when cell phones ring when I'm talking.
Ryuk So you're a college student now, Light. I'm somewhat proud of you.
L He who attacks first always wins.
L Light-kun, please get Misa to shut up.
Amane Misa Oh, and by the way, Light darling - do you know how to kill a shinigami?
Light Yagami Did you just call me "darling"?
Amane Misa Fine, then do you mind if I call you "knight" instead? 'Cause you're like my knight in shining armor, you know.
Light Yagami [sighs] Let's just stick with "Light."
L [hit Misa's head with script] Misa-san, I know it's a crappy line but please stop overreacting.
Amane Misa What? This here is great acting!
L Yes. Whatever. Please do it again.
Amane Misa [sulks] Fine, fine, director Ryuzaki.
L If you don't do it correctly, I'll kick you.
TV News Reader It crashed into it! A truck has crashed into the Sakura TV Studios!
L That is certainly one way of entering without anyone seeing your face.
Amane Misa Ah! She smirked at me! Misa is going to break her legs!
Yagami Light repeated line referring to L.: "Damn him!"
Kyosuke Higuchi Shit! He won't die!
