The Good Place

The Good Place (2016 - 2020)

The Good Place 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel NBC
Runtime 26 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Good Place" is a comedy series produced by Michael Schur, which premiered on the American television channel NBC and the streaming service Netflix. The plot revolves around the idea that after death, all people end up in either "The Good Place" or "The Bad Place," depending on the number of points they earned for their good deeds in life. Behind the comedy and casual conversations about life and death, there lies a serious theme about human actions and the fact that throughout history, certain things can be interpreted differently based on how complex and tangled the world of humans becomes.
В лучшем месте - trailer четвертого сезона
The Good Place  trailer четвертого сезона
Cast
Kristen Bell
Maya Rudolph
Jason Mantzoukas
Ted Danson
Tiya Sircar
William Jackson Harper
Cast and Crew
Series rating

8.2 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2016, 13 episodes
 
Season 2
2017, 13 episodes
 
Season 3
2018, 13 episodes
 
Season 4
2019, 13 episodes
 
