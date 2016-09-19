"The Good Place" is a comedy series produced by Michael Schur, which premiered on the American television channel NBC and the streaming service Netflix. The plot revolves around the idea that after death, all people end up in either "The Good Place" or "The Bad Place," depending on the number of points they earned for their good deeds in life. Behind the comedy and casual conversations about life and death, there lies a serious theme about human actions and the fact that throughout history, certain things can be interpreted differently based on how complex and tangled the world of humans becomes.

Expand