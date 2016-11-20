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The Librarians season 3 watch online
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TV Shows
The Librarians
Seasons
Season 3
The Librarians
18+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
20 November 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
7 hours 10 minutes
Series rating
7.3
Rate
20
votes
7.3
IMDb
"The Librarians" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
And the Rise of Chaos
Season 3
Episode 1
20 November 2016
And the Fangs of Death
Season 3
Episode 2
27 November 2016
And the Reunion of Evil
Season 3
Episode 3
4 December 2016
And the Self-Fulfilling Prophecy
Season 3
Episode 4
11 December 2016
And the Tears of a Clown
Season 3
Episode 5
18 December 2016
And the Trial of the Triangle
Season 3
Episode 6
25 December 2016
And the Curse of Cindy
Season 3
Episode 7
1 January 2017
And the Eternal Question
Season 3
Episode 8
8 January 2017
And the Fatal Separation
Season 3
Episode 9
15 January 2017
And the Wrath of Chaos
Season 3
Episode 10
22 January 2017
TV series release schedule
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