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The Librarians season 2 watch online
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TV Shows
The Librarians
Seasons
Season 2
The Librarians
18+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
1 November 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
7 hours 10 minutes
Series rating
7.3
Rate
20
votes
7.3
IMDb
"The Librarians" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
And the Drowned Book
Season 2
Episode 1
1 November 2015
And the Broken Staff
Season 2
Episode 2
1 November 2015
And What Lies Beneath the Stones
Season 2
Episode 3
8 November 2015
And the Cost of Education
Season 2
Episode 4
15 November 2015
And the Hollow Men
Season 2
Episode 5
22 November 2015
And the Infernal Contract
Season 2
Episode 6
29 November 2015
And the Image of Image
Season 2
Episode 7
6 December 2015
And the Point of Salvation
Season 2
Episode 8
13 December 2015
And the Happily Ever Afters
Season 2
Episode 9
20 December 2015
And the Final Curtain
Season 2
Episode 10
27 December 2015
TV series release schedule
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