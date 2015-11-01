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The Librarians season 2 watch online

The Librarians season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Librarians Seasons Season 2
The Librarians 18+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 1 November 2015
Production year 2015
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 7 hours 10 minutes

Series rating

7.3
Rate 20 votes
7.3 IMDb

"The Librarians" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
And the Drowned Book
Season 2 Episode 1
1 November 2015
And the Broken Staff
Season 2 Episode 2
1 November 2015
And What Lies Beneath the Stones
Season 2 Episode 3
8 November 2015
And the Cost of Education
Season 2 Episode 4
15 November 2015
And the Hollow Men
Season 2 Episode 5
22 November 2015
And the Infernal Contract
Season 2 Episode 6
29 November 2015
And the Image of Image
Season 2 Episode 7
6 December 2015
And the Point of Salvation
Season 2 Episode 8
13 December 2015
And the Happily Ever Afters
Season 2 Episode 9
20 December 2015
And the Final Curtain
Season 2 Episode 10
27 December 2015
TV series release schedule
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