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The Librarians season 1 watch online

The Librarians season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Librarians Seasons Season 1
The Librarians 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 7 December 2014
Production year 2014
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 7 hours 10 minutes

Series rating

7.3
Rate 20 votes
7.3 IMDb

"The Librarians" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
And the Crown of King Arthur
Season 1 Episode 1
7 December 2014
And the Sword in the Stone
Season 1 Episode 2
7 December 2014
And the Horns of a Dilemma
Season 1 Episode 3
14 December 2014
And Santa's Midnight Run
Season 1 Episode 4
21 December 2014
And the Apple of Discord
Season 1 Episode 5
28 December 2014
And the Fables of Doom
Season 1 Episode 6
4 January 2015
And the Rule of Three
Season 1 Episode 7
11 January 2015
And the Heart of Darkness
Season 1 Episode 8
11 January 2015
And the City of Light
Season 1 Episode 9
18 January 2015
And the Loom of Fate
Season 1 Episode 10
18 January 2015
TV series release schedule
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