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The Librarians season 1 watch online
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TV Shows
The Librarians
Seasons
Season 1
The Librarians
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
7 December 2014
Production year
2014
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
7 hours 10 minutes
Series rating
7.3
Rate
20
votes
7.3
IMDb
"The Librarians" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
And the Crown of King Arthur
Season 1
Episode 1
7 December 2014
And the Sword in the Stone
Season 1
Episode 2
7 December 2014
And the Horns of a Dilemma
Season 1
Episode 3
14 December 2014
And Santa's Midnight Run
Season 1
Episode 4
21 December 2014
And the Apple of Discord
Season 1
Episode 5
28 December 2014
And the Fables of Doom
Season 1
Episode 6
4 January 2015
And the Rule of Three
Season 1
Episode 7
11 January 2015
And the Heart of Darkness
Season 1
Episode 8
11 January 2015
And the City of Light
Season 1
Episode 9
18 January 2015
And the Loom of Fate
Season 1
Episode 10
18 January 2015
TV series release schedule
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