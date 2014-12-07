Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Ratings
7.2
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Librarians
The Librarians (2014 - 2018)
The Librarians
18+
Action
Adventure
Mystery
Production year
2014
Country
USA
Total seasons
4 seasons
Episode duration
43 minutes
TV channel
TNT
Runtime
30 hours 6 minutes
TV series description
A group of librarians set off on adventures in an effort to save mysterious, ancient artifacts.
Expand
The Librarians
trailer
trailer
Cast
Cast
Rebecca Romijn
Christian Kane
John Larroquette
John Harlan Kim
Lindy Booth
David S. Lee
Cast and Crew
Series rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Season 1
2014,
10 episodes
Season 2
2015,
10 episodes
Season 3
2016,
10 episodes
Season 4
2017,
12 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree