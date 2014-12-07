Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Librarians poster
The Librarians poster
The Librarians poster
Ratings
7.2 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Librarians

The Librarians (2014 - 2018)

The Librarians 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel TNT
Runtime 30 hours 6 minutes

TV series description

A group of librarians set off on adventures in an effort to save mysterious, ancient artifacts.

Библиотекари - trailer
The Librarians  trailer
Cast
Cast
Rebecca Romijn
Rebecca Romijn
Christian Kane
Christian Kane
John Larroquette
John Larroquette
John Harlan Kim
Lindy Booth
David S. Lee
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Librarians - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 10 episodes
 
The Librarians - Season 2 Season 2
2015, 10 episodes
 
The Librarians - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 10 episodes
 
The Librarians - Season 4 Season 4
2017, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more