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Tom and Jerry season 1 watch online
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TV Shows
Tom and Jerry
Seasons
Season 1
Tom and Jerry
6+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
10 February 1940
Production year
1940
Number of episodes
57
Runtime
7 hours 36 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
"Tom and Jerry" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Puss Gets the Boot
Season 1
Episode 1
10 February 1940
The Midnight Snack
Season 1
Episode 2
19 July 1941
The Night Before Christmas
Season 1
Episode 3
6 December 1941
Fraidy Cat
Season 1
Episode 4
17 January 1942
Dog Trouble
Season 1
Episode 5
18 April 1942
Puss 'N' Toots
Season 1
Episode 6
30 May 1942
The Bowling Alley Cat
Season 1
Episode 7
18 July 1942
Fine Feathered Friend
Season 1
Episode 8
10 October 1942
Sufferin' Cats!
Season 1
Episode 9
16 January 1943
The Lonesome Mouse
Season 1
Episode 10
22 May 1943
The Yankee Doodle Mouse
Season 1
Episode 11
26 June 1943
Baby Puss
Season 1
Episode 12
25 December 1943
The Zoot Cat
Season 1
Episode 13
26 February 1944
The Million Dollar Cat
Season 1
Episode 14
6 May 1944
The Bodyguard
Season 1
Episode 15
22 July 1944
Puttin' On The Dog
Season 1
Episode 16
28 October 1944
Mouse Trouble
Season 1
Episode 17
23 November 1944
The Mouse Comes To Dinner
Season 1
Episode 18
5 May 1945
Mouse In Manhattan
Season 1
Episode 19
7 July 1945
Tee For Two
Season 1
Episode 20
21 July 1945
Flirty Birdy
Season 1
Episode 21
22 September 1945
Quiet Please!
Season 1
Episode 22
22 December 1945
Springtime For Thomas
Season 1
Episode 23
30 March 1946
The Milky Waif
Season 1
Episode 24
18 May 1946
Trap Happy
Season 1
Episode 25
29 June 1946
Solid Serenade
Season 1
Episode 26
31 August 1946
Cat Fishin'
Season 1
Episode 27
22 February 1947
Part Time Pal
Season 1
Episode 28
15 March 1947
The Cat Concerto
Season 1
Episode 29
26 April 1947
Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Mouse
Season 1
Episode 30
14 June 1947
Salt Water Tabby
Season 1
Episode 31
12 July 1947
A Mouse In The House
Season 1
Episode 32
30 August 1947
The Invisible Mouse
Season 1
Episode 33
27 September 1947
Kitty Foiled
Season 1
Episode 34
1 June 1948
The Truce Hurts
Season 1
Episode 35
17 July 1948
Old Rockin' Chair Tom
Season 1
Episode 36
18 September 1948
Professor Tom
Season 1
Episode 37
30 October 1948
Mouse Cleaning
Season 1
Episode 38
11 December 1948
Polka-Dot Puss
Season 1
Episode 39
26 February 1949
The Little Orphan
Season 1
Episode 40
30 April 1949
Hatch Up Your Troubles
Season 1
Episode 41
14 May 1949
Heavenly Puss
Season 1
Episode 42
9 July 1949
The Cat And The Mermouse
Season 1
Episode 43
3 September 1949
Love That Pup
Season 1
Episode 44
1 October 1949
Jerry's Diary
Season 1
Episode 45
22 October 1949
Tennis Chumps
Season 1
Episode 46
10 December 1949
Little Quacker
Season 1
Episode 47
7 January 1950
Saturday Evening Puss
Season 1
Episode 48
14 January 1950
Texas Tom
Season 1
Episode 49
11 March 1950
Jerry And The Lion
Season 1
Episode 50
8 April 1950
Safety Second
Season 1
Episode 51
1 July 1950
Tom And Jerry In The Hollywood Bowl
Season 1
Episode 52
16 September 1950
The Framed Cat
Season 1
Episode 53
21 October 1950
Cue Ball Cat
Season 1
Episode 54
25 November 1950
Casanova Cat
Season 1
Episode 55
6 January 1951
Jerry And The Goldfish
Season 1
Episode 56
3 March 1951
Jerry's Cousin
Season 1
Episode 57
7 April 1951
TV series release schedule
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