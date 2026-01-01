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Kinoafisha TV Shows Alex Rider Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Alex Rider

  • Sinaia, Romania
  • Coke St , London, England, UK
  • Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico
  • Cotswold Airport, Kemble, Gloucestershire, England, UK
  • Berkeley Square, Park Street, Clifton, Bristol, England, UK
  • Brabazon Hangar, Bristol, England, UK
  • Bristol Business School, Coldharbour Lane, Frenchay, Bristol, England, UK
  • Castle Park, Broad Weir, Bristol, England, UK
  • Clarence Place, Kingsdown, Bristol, England, UK
  • Colston Avenue, Bristol, England, UK
  • Cotham School, Cotham Lawn Road, Cotham, Bristol, England, UK
  • Ashton Gate Stadium, Ashton Road, Bristol, England, UK
  • Eastville Sluices, New Stadium Road, Eastville, Bristol, England, UK
  • Hepburn Road, St Pauls, Bristol, England, UK
  • Moon Street, St Pauls, Bristol, England, UK
  • Prince Street Bridge, Bristol, England, UK
  • Queen Square, Bristol, England, UK
  • A Bond Warehouse, Floating Harbour, Bristol, England, UK
  • St Nicholas Market, The Corn Exchange, Corn Street, Bristol, England, UK
  • Stoke Park Estate, M32, Duchess Gate, Bristol, England, UK
  • The University of Bristol, Bristol, England, UK
  • Victoria Walk, Cotham, Bristol, England, UK
  • Watershed, 1 Canon's Road, Bristol, England, UK

Iconic scenes & Locations

Alex and Tom's School
Ark Burlington Danes Academy, Wood Lane, London, England, UK
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Alex Rider's House
42 Reverdy Road, London, England, UK
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location
Irdum il-Qammieh, Malta
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Filming City
Valletta Harbour, Island of Gozo, Malta
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