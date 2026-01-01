Filming Locations: Alex Rider
- Sinaia, Romania
- Coke St , London, England, UK
- Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico
- Cotswold Airport, Kemble, Gloucestershire, England, UK
- Berkeley Square, Park Street, Clifton, Bristol, England, UK
- Brabazon Hangar, Bristol, England, UK
- Bristol Business School, Coldharbour Lane, Frenchay, Bristol, England, UK
- Castle Park, Broad Weir, Bristol, England, UK
- Clarence Place, Kingsdown, Bristol, England, UK
- Colston Avenue, Bristol, England, UK
- Cotham School, Cotham Lawn Road, Cotham, Bristol, England, UK
- Ashton Gate Stadium, Ashton Road, Bristol, England, UK
- Eastville Sluices, New Stadium Road, Eastville, Bristol, England, UK
- Hepburn Road, St Pauls, Bristol, England, UK
- Moon Street, St Pauls, Bristol, England, UK
- Prince Street Bridge, Bristol, England, UK
- Queen Square, Bristol, England, UK
- A Bond Warehouse, Floating Harbour, Bristol, England, UK
- St Nicholas Market, The Corn Exchange, Corn Street, Bristol, England, UK
- Stoke Park Estate, M32, Duchess Gate, Bristol, England, UK
- The University of Bristol, Bristol, England, UK
- Victoria Walk, Cotham, Bristol, England, UK
- Watershed, 1 Canon's Road, Bristol, England, UK