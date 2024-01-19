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Hazbin Hotel 2024, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Hazbin Hotel
Seasons
Season 1
Hazbin Hotel
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
19 January 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
3 hours 12 minutes
Series rating
8.1
Rate
31
votes
7.6
IMDb
Hazbin Hotel List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
That's Entertainment
Season 1
Episode 1
19 January 2024
Radio Killed the Video Star
Season 1
Episode 2
19 January 2024
Scrambled Eggs
Season 1
Episode 3
19 January 2024
Masquerade
Season 1
Episode 4
19 January 2024
Dad Beat Dad
Season 1
Episode 5
26 January 2024
Welcome to Heaven
Season 1
Episode 6
26 January 2024
Hello Rosie
Season 1
Episode 7
2 February 2024
The Show Must Go On
Season 1
Episode 8
2 February 2024
TV series release schedule
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