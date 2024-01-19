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Hazbin Hotel 2024, season 1

Hazbin Hotel season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Hazbin Hotel Seasons Season 1
Hazbin Hotel 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 19 January 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 3 hours 12 minutes

Series rating

8.1
Rate 31 votes
7.6 IMDb

Hazbin Hotel List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
That's Entertainment
Season 1 Episode 1
19 January 2024
Radio Killed the Video Star
Season 1 Episode 2
19 January 2024
Scrambled Eggs
Season 1 Episode 3
19 January 2024
Masquerade
Season 1 Episode 4
19 January 2024
Dad Beat Dad
Season 1 Episode 5
26 January 2024
Welcome to Heaven
Season 1 Episode 6
26 January 2024
Hello Rosie
Season 1 Episode 7
2 February 2024
The Show Must Go On
Season 1 Episode 8
2 February 2024
TV series release schedule
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