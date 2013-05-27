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Hit the Floor 2013 - 2018 season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Hit the Floor
Seasons
Season 1
Hit the Floor
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
27 May 2013
Production year
2013
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.0
Rate
20
votes
7
IMDb
"Hit the Floor" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Pilot
Season 1
Episode 1
27 May 2013
Game On
Season 1
Episode 2
3 June 2013
Out of Bounds
Season 1
Episode 3
10 June 2013
Rebound
Season 1
Episode 4
17 June 2013
Keep Away
Season 1
Episode 5
24 June 2013
Lights Out
Season 1
Episode 6
1 July 2013
Moving Screens
Season 1
Episode 7
8 July 2013
Fast Break
Season 1
Episode 8
15 July 2013
Benched
Season 1
Episode 9
22 July 2013
Turnover
Season 1
Episode 10
29 July 2013
TV series release schedule
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