Seasons
Hit the Floor All seasons
Hit the Floor
Production year
2013
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
BET
Series rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Hit the Floor"
Season 1
10 episodes
27 May 2013 - 29 July 2013
Season 2
12 episodes
26 May 2014 - 11 August 2014
Season 3
11 episodes
11 January 2016 - 28 March 2016
Season 4
8 episodes
10 July 2018 - 28 August 2018
