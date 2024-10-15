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FBI: Most Wanted 2020 - 2025, season 6
About
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
FBI: Most Wanted
Seasons
Season 6
FBI: Most Wanted
16+
Original title
Season 6
Title
Сезон 6
Season premiere
15 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
22 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.3
Rate
20
votes
6.9
IMDb
FBI: Most Wanted List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Aquarium Drinker
Season 6
Episode 1
15 October 2024
Varsity Blues
Season 6
Episode 2
22 October 2024
White Buffalo
Season 6
Episode 3
29 October 2024
Pig Butchering
Season 6
Episode 4
12 November 2024
Money Moves
Season 6
Episode 5
19 November 2024
Pageantry
Season 6
Episode 6
3 December 2024
Highway to Hell
Season 6
Episode 7
10 December 2024
The Electric Company
Season 6
Episode 8
17 December 2024
Moving On
Season 6
Episode 9
28 January 2025
Ars Moriendi
Season 6
Episode 10
4 February 2025
Do You Realize??
Season 6
Episode 11
11 February 2025
68 Seconds
Season 6
Episode 12
18 February 2025
Greek Tragedy
Season 6
Episode 13
25 February 2025
100%
Season 6
Episode 14
11 March 2025
Four Bodies
Season 6
Episode 15
18 March 2025
Altered Carbon
Season 6
Episode 16
1 April 2025
Gut Job
Season 6
Episode 17
8 April 2025
Trust
Season 6
Episode 18
15 April 2025
Starman
Season 6
Episode 19
22 April 2025
Trash Day
Season 6
Episode 20
6 May 2025
Souls on ICE
Season 6
Episode 21
13 May 2025
The Circle Game
Season 6
Episode 22
20 May 2025
TV series release schedule
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