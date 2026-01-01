Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Perry Mason
Awards
"Perry Mason" updates
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
All info
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree