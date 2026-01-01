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Kinoafisha TV Shows Perry Mason Awards

"Perry Mason" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
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