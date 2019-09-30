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Plebs 2013 - 2019, season 5
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Plebs
Seasons
Season 5
Plebs
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
30 September 2019
Production year
2019
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
2 hours 56 minutes
Series rating
7.7
Rate
20
votes
7.8
IMDb
"Plebs" season 5 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
The Vineyard
Season 5
Episode 1
30 September 2019
The Paedos
Season 5
Episode 2
30 September 2019
The Banquet
Season 5
Episode 3
7 October 2019
The Grumbrella
Season 5
Episode 4
14 October 2019
The Hooligans
Season 5
Episode 5
21 October 2019
The Dig
Season 5
Episode 6
28 October 2019
The New Flat
Season 5
Episode 7
4 November 2019
The Wedding
Season 5
Episode 8
11 November 2019
TV series release schedule
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