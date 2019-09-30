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Plebs 2013 - 2019, season 5

Plebs season 5 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Plebs Seasons Season 5
Plebs
Original title Season 5
Title Сезон 5
Season premiere 30 September 2019
Production year 2019
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 2 hours 56 minutes

Series rating

7.7
Rate 20 votes
7.8 IMDb

"Plebs" season 5 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
The Vineyard
Season 5 Episode 1
30 September 2019
The Paedos
Season 5 Episode 2
30 September 2019
The Banquet
Season 5 Episode 3
7 October 2019
The Grumbrella
Season 5 Episode 4
14 October 2019
The Hooligans
Season 5 Episode 5
21 October 2019
The Dig
Season 5 Episode 6
28 October 2019
The New Flat
Season 5 Episode 7
4 November 2019
The Wedding
Season 5 Episode 8
11 November 2019
TV series release schedule
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