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Plebs 2013 - 2019 season 4
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Plebs
Seasons
Season 4
Plebs
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
9 April 2018
Production year
2018
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
2 hours 56 minutes
Series rating
7.7
Rate
20
votes
7.8
IMDb
"Plebs" season 4 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
The Accident
Season 4
Episode 1
9 April 2018
The Critic
Season 4
Episode 2
9 April 2018
The Marathon
Season 4
Episode 3
16 April 2018
The Satirist
Season 4
Episode 4
23 April 2018
Lupercalia
Season 4
Episode 5
30 April 2018
The Bath House
Season 4
Episode 6
7 May 2018
The Accountant
Season 4
Episode 7
14 May 2018
Beer
Season 4
Episode 8
21 May 2018
TV series release schedule
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