Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Plebs 2013 - 2019 season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Plebs
Seasons
Season 2
Plebs
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
22 September 2014
Production year
2014
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
2 hours 56 minutes
Series rating
7.7
Rate
20
votes
7.8
IMDb
"Plebs" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
The Chariot
Season 2
Episode 1
22 September 2014
The Best Men
Season 2
Episode 2
22 September 2014
The Baby
Season 2
Episode 3
29 September 2014
The Patron
Season 2
Episode 4
6 October 2014
The New Slave
Season 2
Episode 5
13 October 2014
The Candidate
Season 2
Episode 6
20 October 2014
The Statue
Season 2
Episode 7
27 October 2014
The Race
Season 2
Episode 8
3 November 2014
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree