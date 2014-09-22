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Plebs 2013 - 2019 season 2

Plebs season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Plebs Seasons Season 2
Plebs
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 22 September 2014
Production year 2014
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 2 hours 56 minutes

Series rating

7.7
Rate 20 votes
7.8 IMDb

"Plebs" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
The Chariot
Season 2 Episode 1
22 September 2014
The Best Men
Season 2 Episode 2
22 September 2014
The Baby
Season 2 Episode 3
29 September 2014
The Patron
Season 2 Episode 4
6 October 2014
The New Slave
Season 2 Episode 5
13 October 2014
The Candidate
Season 2 Episode 6
20 October 2014
The Statue
Season 2 Episode 7
27 October 2014
The Race
Season 2 Episode 8
3 November 2014
TV series release schedule
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