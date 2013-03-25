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Plebs 2013 - 2019 season 1

Plebs season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Plebs Seasons Season 1
Plebs
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 25 March 2013
Production year 2013
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 2 hours 12 minutes

Series rating

7.7
Rate 20 votes
7.8 IMDb

"Plebs" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
The Orgy
Season 1 Episode 1
25 March 2013
The Gladiator
Season 1 Episode 2
25 March 2013
The Erotic Vase
Season 1 Episode 3
1 April 2013
The Herpes Cat
Season 1 Episode 4
8 April 2013
Bananae
Season 1 Episode 5
15 April 2013
Saturnalia
Season 1 Episode 6
22 April 2013
TV series release schedule
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