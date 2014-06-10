Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Chasing Life
Seasons
Chasing Life All seasons
Chasing Life
Production year
2014
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
FreeForm
Series rating
7.7
Rate
10
votes
7.8
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Chasing Life"
Season 1
21 episodes
10 June 2014 - 23 March 2015
Season 2
13 episodes
6 July 2015 - 28 September 2015
