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The Neighborhood 2018 - 2026, season 8
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Neighborhood
Seasons
Season 8
The Neighborhood
Original title
Season 8
Title
Сезон 8
Season premiere
13 October 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
20
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.7
Rate
20
votes
6.8
IMDb
The Neighborhood List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Welcome to the New Normals
Season 8
Episode 1
13 October 2025
Welcome to the Downsizing
Season 8
Episode 2
20 October 2025
Welcome to Spades
Season 8
Episode 3
27 October 2025
Welcome to Family Value
Season 8
Episode 4
3 November 2025
Welcome to New Horizons
Season 8
Episode 5
10 November 2025
Welcome to the Walk of Roses
Season 8
Episode 6
17 November 2025
Welcome to Babies and Bathwater
Season 8
Episode 7
1 December 2025
Welcome to Secrets and Santa
Season 8
Episode 8
8 December 2025
Welcome to the Zhuzh
Season 8
Episode 9
23 February 2026
Welcome to the Hoodwink
Season 8
Episode 10
2 March 2026
Welcome to The Baby Proofing
Season 8
Episode 11
9 March 2026
Welcome to Murder at Sea
Season 8
Episode 12
16 March 2026
Welcome to the Two-Ring Circus
Season 8
Episode 13
23 March 2026
Welcome to the Things We Do for Love
Season 8
Episode 14
30 March 2026
Welcome to Gemma Johnson's Day Off
Season 8
Episode 15
6 April 2026
A Farewell Special
Season 8
Episode 16
13 April 2026
Welcome to the Breaking Point
Season 8
Episode 17
20 April 2026
Welcome to the Chat
Season 8
Episode 18
27 April 2026
Welcome to Kalamazoo?
Season 8
Episode 19
4 May 2026
Welcome to Goodbye
Season 8
Episode 20
11 May 2026
TV series release schedule
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