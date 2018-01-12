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The Plague season 1 watch online

The Plague season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Plague Seasons Season 1
La Peste 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 12 January 2018
Production year 2018
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb

"The Plague" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
La Palabra
Season 1 Episode 1
12 January 2018
El Pacto
Season 1 Episode 2
12 January 2018
El Impresor
Season 1 Episode 3
12 January 2018
El Esclavo
Season 1 Episode 4
12 January 2018
El Hijo
Season 1 Episode 5
12 January 2018
El Nuevo Mundo
Season 1 Episode 6
12 January 2018
TV series release schedule
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