Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
The Plague season 1 watch online
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Plague
Seasons
Season 1
La Peste
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
12 January 2018
Production year
2018
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
5 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.1
Rate
11
votes
7.2
IMDb
"The Plague" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
La Palabra
Season 1
Episode 1
12 January 2018
El Pacto
Season 1
Episode 2
12 January 2018
El Impresor
Season 1
Episode 3
12 January 2018
El Esclavo
Season 1
Episode 4
12 January 2018
El Hijo
Season 1
Episode 5
12 January 2018
El Nuevo Mundo
Season 1
Episode 6
12 January 2018
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree