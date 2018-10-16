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The Rookie 2018 - 2026, season 9
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Rookie
Seasons
Season 9
The Rookie
16+
Series rating
8.4
Rate
20
votes
8
IMDb
The Rookie List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
TV series release schedule
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