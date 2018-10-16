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The Rookie 2018 - 2026, season 9

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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Rookie Seasons Season 9
The Rookie 16+

Series rating

8.4
Rate 20 votes
8 IMDb

The Rookie List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
TV series release schedule
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