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The Rookie 2018, season 8
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Rookie
Seasons
Season 8
The Rookie
16+
Original title
Season 8
Title
Сезон 8
Season premiere
6 January 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
18
Runtime
13 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
8.4
Rate
20
votes
8
IMDb
The Rookie List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Czech Mate
Season 8
Episode 1
6 January 2026
Fast Andy
Season 8
Episode 2
13 January 2026
The Red Place
Season 8
Episode 3
20 January 2026
Cut and Run
Season 8
Episode 4
26 January 2026
The Network
Season 8
Episode 5
2 February 2026
Burn 4 Love
Season 8
Episode 6
9 February 2026
Baja
Season 8
Episode 7
16 February 2026
Grand Theft Aircraft
Season 8
Episode 8
23 February 2026
Fun and Games
Season 8
Episode 9
2 March 2026
His Name Was Martin
Season 8
Episode 10
9 March 2026
Aftermath
Season 8
Episode 11
16 March 2026
Spy Games
Season 8
Episode 12
23 March 2026
The Thinker
Season 8
Episode 13
30 March 2026
Tiger Bear
Season 8
Episode 14
6 April 2026
Survive the Streets
Season 8
Episode 15
13 April 2026
Out of Time
Season 8
Episode 16
20 April 2026
Dead Ringer
Season 8
Episode 17
27 April 2026
The Bandit
Season 8
Episode 18
4 May 2026
TV series release schedule
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