Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

The Rookie 2018, season 8

The Rookie season 8 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Rookie Seasons Season 8
The Rookie 16+
Original title Season 8
Title Сезон 8
Season premiere 6 January 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 18
Runtime 13 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

8.4
Rate 20 votes
8 IMDb

The Rookie List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Czech Mate
Season 8 Episode 1
6 January 2026
Fast Andy
Season 8 Episode 2
13 January 2026
The Red Place
Season 8 Episode 3
20 January 2026
Cut and Run
Season 8 Episode 4
26 January 2026
The Network
Season 8 Episode 5
2 February 2026
Burn 4 Love
Season 8 Episode 6
9 February 2026
Baja
Season 8 Episode 7
16 February 2026
Grand Theft Aircraft
Season 8 Episode 8
23 February 2026
Fun and Games
Season 8 Episode 9
2 March 2026
His Name Was Martin
Season 8 Episode 10
9 March 2026
Aftermath
Season 8 Episode 11
16 March 2026
Spy Games
Season 8 Episode 12
23 March 2026
The Thinker
Season 8 Episode 13
30 March 2026
Tiger Bear
Season 8 Episode 14
6 April 2026
Survive the Streets
Season 8 Episode 15
13 April 2026
Out of Time
Season 8 Episode 16
20 April 2026
Dead Ringer
Season 8 Episode 17
27 April 2026
The Bandit
Season 8 Episode 18
4 May 2026
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more