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A Very English Scandal 2018, season 1

A Very English Scandal season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows A Very English Scandal Seasons Season 1
A Very English Scandal 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 20 May 2018
Production year 2018
Number of episodes 3
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.5
Rate 21 votes
7.6 IMDb

"A Very English Scandal" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
20 May 2018
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
27 May 2018
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
3 June 2018
TV series release schedule
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