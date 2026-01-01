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A Very English Scandal
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Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Director: Fiction
Winner
Mini-Series
Nominee
Leading Actor
Nominee
Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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