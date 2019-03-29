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Osmosis 2019, season 1

Osmosis season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Osmosis Seasons Season 1
Osmosis
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 29 March 2019
Production year 2019
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 5 hours 52 minutes

Series rating

6.2
Rate 20 votes
5.8 IMDb

"Osmosis" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Le test
Season 1 Episode 1
29 March 2019
L'âme sœur
Season 1 Episode 2
29 March 2019
Les complications
Season 1 Episode 3
29 March 2019
La crise
Season 1 Episode 4
29 March 2019
La trahison
Season 1 Episode 5
29 March 2019
La séparation
Season 1 Episode 6
29 March 2019
La rédemption
Season 1 Episode 7
29 March 2019
La renaissance
Season 1 Episode 8
29 March 2019
TV series release schedule
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