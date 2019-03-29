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Osmosis 2019, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Osmosis
Seasons
Season 1
Osmosis
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
29 March 2019
Production year
2019
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
5 hours 52 minutes
Series rating
6.2
Rate
20
votes
5.8
IMDb
"Osmosis" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Le test
Season 1
Episode 1
29 March 2019
L'âme sœur
Season 1
Episode 2
29 March 2019
Les complications
Season 1
Episode 3
29 March 2019
La crise
Season 1
Episode 4
29 March 2019
La trahison
Season 1
Episode 5
29 March 2019
La séparation
Season 1
Episode 6
29 March 2019
La rédemption
Season 1
Episode 7
29 March 2019
La renaissance
Season 1
Episode 8
29 March 2019
TV series release schedule
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