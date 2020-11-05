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Kinoafisha TV Shows Young Sheldon Seasons Season 4 Episode 2

Young Sheldon 2017 - 2024 episode 2 season 4

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"Young Sheldon" season 4 all episodes
Graduation
Season 4 / Episode 1 5 November 2020
A Docent, A Little Lady And A Bouncer Named Dalton
Season 4 / Episode 2 12 November 2020
Training Wheels And An Unleashed Chicken
Season 4 / Episode 3 19 November 2020
Bible Camp And A Chariot Of Love
Season 4 / Episode 4 3 December 2020
A Musty Crypt And A Stick To Pee On
Season 4 / Episode 5 17 December 2020
Freshman Orientation and the Inventor of the Zipper
Season 4 / Episode 6 21 January 2021
A Philosophy Class And Worms That Can Chase You
Season 4 / Episode 7 11 February 2021
An Existential Crisis And A Bear That Makes Bubbles
Season 4 / Episode 8 18 February 2021
Crappy Frozen Ice Cream And An Organ Grinder's Monkey
Season 4 / Episode 9 25 February 2021
Cowboy Aerobics And 473 Grease-free Bolts
Season 4 / Episode 10 4 March 2021
A Pager, a Club and a Cranky Bag of Wrinkles
Season 4 / Episode 11 11 March 2021
A Box of Treasure and the Meemaw of Science
Season 4 / Episode 12 1 April 2021
The Geezer Bus And A New Model For Education
Season 4 / Episode 13 8 April 2021
Mitch's Son And The Unconditional Approval Of A Government Agency
Season 4 / Episode 14 15 April 2021
A Virus, Heartbreak and a World of Possibilities
Season 4 / Episode 15 22 April 2021
A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips
Season 4 / Episode 16 29 April 2021
A Black Hole
Season 4 / Episode 17 6 May 2021
The Wild And Woolly World Of Nonlinear Dynamics
Season 4 / Episode 18 13 May 2021
Episode description

В 4 сезоне 2 серии сериала «Детство Шелдона» главному герою удается получить временную работу на лето. Теперь он — сотрудник местного музея поездов. В это же время Джордж постепенно сближается с сестрой, когда Мисси открывает свою женственность.

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