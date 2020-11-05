A Docent, A Little Lady And A Bouncer Named Dalton
Season 4 / Episode 212 November 2020
Training Wheels And An Unleashed Chicken
Season 4 / Episode 319 November 2020
Bible Camp And A Chariot Of Love
Season 4 / Episode 43 December 2020
A Musty Crypt And A Stick To Pee On
Season 4 / Episode 517 December 2020
Freshman Orientation and the Inventor of the Zipper
Season 4 / Episode 621 January 2021
A Philosophy Class And Worms That Can Chase You
Season 4 / Episode 711 February 2021
An Existential Crisis And A Bear That Makes Bubbles
Season 4 / Episode 818 February 2021
Crappy Frozen Ice Cream And An Organ Grinder's Monkey
Season 4 / Episode 925 February 2021
Cowboy Aerobics And 473 Grease-free Bolts
Season 4 / Episode 104 March 2021
A Pager, a Club and a Cranky Bag of Wrinkles
Season 4 / Episode 1111 March 2021
A Box of Treasure and the Meemaw of Science
Season 4 / Episode 121 April 2021
The Geezer Bus And A New Model For Education
Season 4 / Episode 138 April 2021
Mitch's Son And The Unconditional Approval Of A Government Agency
Season 4 / Episode 1415 April 2021
A Virus, Heartbreak and a World of Possibilities
Season 4 / Episode 1522 April 2021
A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips
Season 4 / Episode 1629 April 2021
A Black Hole
Season 4 / Episode 176 May 2021
The Wild And Woolly World Of Nonlinear Dynamics
Season 4 / Episode 1813 May 2021
Episode description
В 4 сезоне 2 серии сериала «Детство Шелдона» главному герою удается получить временную работу на лето. Теперь он — сотрудник местного музея поездов. В это же время Джордж постепенно сближается с сестрой, когда Мисси открывает свою женственность.
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